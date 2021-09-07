Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Price Target Increased to GBX 162 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.
LON:MBH traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 148.35 ($1.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,165. The company has a market capitalization of £139.98 million and a P/E ratio of 30.14. Michelmersh Brick has a 12 month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.98.
About Michelmersh Brick
Read More: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Michelmersh Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michelmersh Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.