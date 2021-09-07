MimbleWimbleCoin Hits Market Cap of $34.61 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $34.61 million and approximately $219,269.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.21 or 0.00006816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.43 or 0.00444224 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.00962433 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,772,201 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

