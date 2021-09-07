MIND Technology (MIND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of MIND opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. MIND Technology has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, CEO Robert P. Capps bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dennis Patrick Morris bought 30,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 100,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 104,546 shares of company stock worth $207,062 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MIND Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of MIND Technology worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

