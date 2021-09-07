Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 425,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at $848,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of MTX opened at $77.01 on Tuesday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

