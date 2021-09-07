Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $122,516.00

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $26.11 million and approximately $122,516.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 8.9% against the dollar. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for approximately $605.32 or 0.01292695 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00059528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00131826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00181363 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.29 or 0.07165418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,985.04 or 1.00339382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00891589 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 43,139 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

