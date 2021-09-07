Mist Price Down 25.2% Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Mist has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $3.33 million worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Mist has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00059118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002848 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.40 or 0.00148926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $343.33 or 0.00736806 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Mist Profile

MIST is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Buying and Selling Mist

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.