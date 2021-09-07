Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total value of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,810 shares of company stock valued at $306,433 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $181.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.82. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

