Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.43 Million Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $4,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NovoCure by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NovoCure by 12.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 375,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,048 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in NovoCure by 14.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NovoCure by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $138.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.03. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $76.03 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,770.45 and a beta of 1.14.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.71, for a total transaction of $306,788.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,029,671.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,448 shares of company stock worth $9,492,572. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

