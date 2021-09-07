Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 881.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 3.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TECH opened at $513.09 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $228.66 and a one year high of $521.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.40 and a 200 day moving average of $429.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.86, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In related news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.07, for a total transaction of $773,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roeland Nusse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.52, for a total value of $1,926,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,554,450.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,866 shares of company stock valued at $25,591,867. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.91.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

