Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 138,909 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 850.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $45.83 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities cut Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Canada Goose from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

