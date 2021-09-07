Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 630,518 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Iteris by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 29,270 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter worth approximately $3,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris in the first quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITI. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ITI opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average is $6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $241.46 million, a PE ratio of 577.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.38. Iteris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.14 million. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 0.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,997. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

