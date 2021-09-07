MMA Asset Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. EQ LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,359 shares during the period.

IVV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $453.72. The stock had a trading volume of 181,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,758. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

