MMA Asset Management LLC Has $329,000 Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,343,000 after buying an additional 59,337 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Aflac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,762,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,751,000 after buying an additional 91,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aflac by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,797,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,753,000 after purchasing an additional 463,593 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. 39,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,394. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.37 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average of $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

