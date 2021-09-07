MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 47,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 1.8% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,612 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

