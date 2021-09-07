MMA Asset Management LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 94,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 36,280 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 159,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 37,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 199,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,233,341. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $116.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

