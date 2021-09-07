MMA Asset Management LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 412,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.36. 251,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,915,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $404.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

