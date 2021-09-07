MMA Asset Management LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 39,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 78,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,350 shares of company stock worth $61,054 and have sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 92,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,045. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

