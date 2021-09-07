MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Argus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its target price increased by analysts at Argus from $406.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.06.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB opened at $507.41 on Tuesday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $508.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The business had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $4,204,066.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total transaction of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,303,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,887 shares of company stock valued at $65,194,299 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.