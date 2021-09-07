MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $505.00 at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target increased by Barclays from $420.00 to $505.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.06.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $507.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $369.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.62. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $508.97. The stock has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.27 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,020,177.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,697,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,887 shares of company stock worth $65,194,299. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 95.2% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 112.9% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 5.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

