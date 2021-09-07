Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Sets New 52-Week High at $505.43

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $505.43 and last traded at $504.57, with a volume of 2034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $502.13.
MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.37 and a 200-day moving average of $379.64.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.
In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,504 shares of company stock valued at $36,941,301 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MPWR)
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
