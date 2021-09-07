Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 55.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $143,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in American Superconductor by 78.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Superconductor in the first quarter worth $273,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. American Superconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $401.41 million, a P/E ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Superconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

