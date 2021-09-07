Morgan Stanley Cuts Stock Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,503 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of Sanderson Farms worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the first quarter worth about $78,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $195.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.49 and a 200 day moving average of $172.85. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.73 and a 52 week high of $197.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

