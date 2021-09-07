Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 8,126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Bionano Genomics worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNGO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth $327,000. 26.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. Bionano Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 26.88% and a negative net margin of 388.00%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

