Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 520.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 495,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,957 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 44.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 153,105 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Repro Med Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repro Med Systems stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.