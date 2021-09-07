Morgan Stanley Sells 391 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 29.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial in the first quarter worth $185,000. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 766 shares in the company, valued at $34,186.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $220.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.08.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.30. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.