Morgan Stanley Takes Position in PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX)

Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.04% of PhenixFIN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of PhenixFIN during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on PhenixFIN in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.74 per share, for a total transaction of $87,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFX opened at $41.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $44.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92.

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $2.57. PhenixFIN had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 29.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PhenixFIN Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.

