Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBC opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.10. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

