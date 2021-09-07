Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Hits $0.0489 on Top Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0489 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $20.85 million and approximately $813,273.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

