MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.50

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.31, with a volume of 30714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.52.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

