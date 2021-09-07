Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €290.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MEURV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($335.29) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($372.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €278.17 ($327.25).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

