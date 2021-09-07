Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $4,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.69. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

