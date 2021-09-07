Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,302 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $165.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.81. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $167.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

