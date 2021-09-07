Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,230 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 1,254.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 212,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $13,153,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at about $12,495,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 92,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $136.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.