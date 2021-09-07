Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 214 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRV stock opened at $159.17 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.22.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

