MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MYTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.