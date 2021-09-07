MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 3.65. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
