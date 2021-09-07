Naka Bodhi Token Market Capitalization Reaches $1.36 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0194 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.36 million and $2,175.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00063764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.98 or 0.00141406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.49 or 0.00193480 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,909.92 or 0.07681131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,650.71 or 0.99504545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.01 or 0.00917460 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Buying and Selling Naka Bodhi Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

