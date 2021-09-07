Name Change Token (NCT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $85,888.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $85,888.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00065665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00017295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00151524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00046618 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.00764690 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,115,721 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

