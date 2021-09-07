Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.23). Natera reported earnings of ($0.72) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full-year earnings of ($4.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($4.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.99) to ($3.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a negative net margin of 62.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rowan E. Chapman sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $550,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,984 shares of company stock worth $22,258,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 5,766.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Natera stock opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -33.72 and a beta of 1.30. Natera has a 52-week low of $58.03 and a 52-week high of $127.19.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

