Navellier & Associates Inc Acquires 2,912 Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Freedom were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRHC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the first quarter valued at about $4,168,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freedom by 170.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 57,235 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the first quarter valued at about $2,543,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the first quarter valued at about $2,288,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freedom in the first quarter valued at about $1,390,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FRHC stock opened at $63.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $68.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.57% and a net margin of 40.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freedom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $804,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 72.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

