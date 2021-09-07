Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 196.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $98,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 218.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

