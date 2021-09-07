Navellier & Associates Inc Buys New Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after acquiring an additional 114,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,800,000 after acquiring an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,430,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,562,000 after acquiring an additional 123,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,108,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Shares of CINF opened at $121.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.