Navellier & Associates Inc Grows Stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.28% of Big 5 Sporting Goods worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

