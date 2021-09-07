Navellier & Associates Inc Has $853,000 Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

BGS opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

