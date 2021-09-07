Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New $757,000 Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.95. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $93.25.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

BOOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.55.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

