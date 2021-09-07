Navellier & Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,138 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $1,808,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 10.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,368 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,267 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 40.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,190 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 122.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,230,222 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $68,228,000 after buying an additional 677,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.94 per share, with a total value of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.