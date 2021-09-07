NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post $294.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.24 million and the lowest is $293.19 million. NETGEAR reported sales of $378.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 135,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,654. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.38.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $26,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Waechter sold 2,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,379 shares of company stock worth $4,102,306 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 202.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

