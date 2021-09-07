New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.43.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Loop Capital lifted their target price on New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get New Relic alerts:

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $223,667.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,849 shares in the company, valued at $372,063.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,400,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,463 shares of company stock worth $5,440,829. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 36.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 14.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in New Relic by 94,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $81.47 on Tuesday. New Relic has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 54.44% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.