New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,564 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,738 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.45% of Argan worth $3,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth about $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $280,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGX opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.55.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.33. Argan had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $126.34 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

