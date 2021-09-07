New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 557 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of Adient worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Adient by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Adient by 169.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adient by 3,494.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adient during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.25. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Adient had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

