New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,334 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,912,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,144,000 after purchasing an additional 601,790 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,341,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,931,000 after purchasing an additional 279,040 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Community Bank System by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 869,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,724,000 after purchasing an additional 330,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,709,000 after buying an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:CBU opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.37 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

